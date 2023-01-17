NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A 32-year-old Novato man is missing after he left home and went jogging without his cellphone on Monday, police said.

The Novato Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to find Mark Donald Bretan.

“Bretan suffers from mental health issues and his whereabouts and destination are unknown at this time,” police wrote Tuesday evening.

Last seen: January 16 around 9:30 a.m.

Last known location: Claire Court jogging toward Highland Drive in Novato

Description: Was wearing black sweatpants, running shoes and a colorful headband. Bretan is approximately 5’06” tall, 130 pounds, has black hair and has brown eyes.

“We are asking assistance from anyone who normally walks or jogs the trails in Novato to call the Novato Police Department immediately if they see Bretan. We are also asking residents of the Highland Drive/Claire Court area to check their surveillance cameras for any footage of Bretan on January 16th around 9:30 a.m.,” police wrote.

Mark Donald Bretan (Images courtesy NPD)

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Novato Police Department at 415-897-4361.