Novato police seek public’s help to find missing 11-year-old

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Novato need your help to find an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday.

The Novato Police Department says Tejon left his home in the area of Diablo Avenue around 11 a.m. on Thursday morning.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with a ‘NASA’ logo on the chest and yellow/orange stripes down the sleeves.

Police describe Tejon as 5’5″ tall and weighing about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

As authorities continue to chase leads, they learned Tejon may be in Marin City with friends.

Officials say it doesn’t appear to be a suspicious disappearance at this time.

If you have any information that can help police locate Tejon, you are asked to call them at (415) 897-1122.

