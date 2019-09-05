Novato purse snatcher arrested

NOVATO (KRON) – A man caught on camera robbing a woman in broad daylight was arrested Wednesday.

57-year-old Marvin Williams of Novato was seen on surveillance footage snatching a woman’s purse while she and her son walked to their car in a parking lot on Redwood Boulevard Tuesday.

Police say Williams jumped out from behind a truck and ripped the woman’s purse off her shoulder.

Officers have also located the getaway car believed to have been used during the crime.

Williams was booked at Marin County Jail on charges including robbery, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, grand theft, and burglary.

Latest News Headlines: