Novato residents mourning 16-year-old killed in car crash

NOVATO (KRON) — A community is mourning the tragic death of a North Bay teenager who died in a car crash over the weekend.

Although it is early in the investigation, police say it appears speed was a major factor.

“This is terribly sad,” said a concerned Novato resident.

The crash happened Sunday around noon on the 1100 block if Simmons Lane in Novato.

The posted speed limit is 30mph.

However, according to Novato Police, the preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling over the speed limit just prior to the vehicle leaving the roadway and crashing into a retaining wall on Peter Sharp’s property

“All I saw was something hit the wall, a great cloud of smoke because it started a fire,” Sharp said.

Police say witnesses helped remove two 16-year old male passengers who were also in the vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Unfortunately, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A close family friend says he was nice young man and a good son to his mother.

“This guy was very very nice, nice kid for his mom,” the family friend said.

She says he was also a product of the Novato Unified School District, attending elementary, middle and was currently in his junior year at San Marin High School where he played football and soccer.

The superintendent says this is a tremendous loss for students here.

“Any time we lose a child, it is the worst thing that can happen to our school system. Novato Unified School District does a great job of organizing what we call our crisis response team,” said Superintendent Kris Cosca.

Officials with the school district say they are in the planning stage for a memorial to honor the student’s memory.

In the meantime, the location of the accident is where people from the community gather to reflect on the young life that was lost

“The potential for the future, the parents, the friends. The community is going to feel this for a long time,” a Novato resident said.

