(KRON) — A man has been arrested after a roommate dispute ended in the suspected murder of a person and the death of a dog in a Novato residence on Friday afternoon, the Novato Police Department announced.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area near Martin Drive around 4:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man dead on the back porch of a house on the street. A dead dog was found next to the man, and both appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Officers detained two men at the scene, one of which was 65-year-old Paul Dwight. Investigators with NPD gathered evidence and statements from witnesses nearby.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist NPD. Authorities learned that the victim and Paul Dwight were roommates involved in a dispute over their living arrangements.

The Marin District Attorney’s Office issued a search warrant to investigators, and a gun was found at the residence. The Marin Humane Society also assisted with collection of evidence at the scene.

Dwight was arrested and booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of murder and animal cruelty. The second resident of the home was also arrested and booked into jail for obstructing and delaying a police investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Marin County Coroner’s Office after their next of kin has been contacted. Any community member who has information about this incident is asked to reach out to investigators at 415-897-1122.