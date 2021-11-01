November rain: How much expected in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new month begins with more rainfall in the Bay Area on Monday.

Light rain will cover the entire Bay Area, according to the forecast.

The National Weather Service predicts up to an inch of rain in the North Bay, an up to half an inch of total rain in San Francisco and down the peninsula.

The East Bay will also get light rain, but meteorologists are expecting only about 0.25 inches of total rain at the most.

While light rain continues to fall across the North Bay this morning more widespread rain is forecast Monday. Updated rainfall forecast is shown:

The rain is starting in the north and moving south through the early afternoon, the NWS said. Showers will linger on Monday night before drying out on Tuesday.

More rain is expected later in the week, meteorologists said.