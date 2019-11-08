NRA drops lawsuit over terrorist declaration against San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The National Rifle Association is dropping its lawsuit against San Francisco over the board of supervisors’ resolution condemning the organization.
The supervisors had compared the NRA to a terrorist organization, sparking criticism.
Lawyers for the NRA filed a notice of dismissal on Thursday.
City Attorney Dennis Herrera says he’s pleased the organization “backed down on its frivolous lawsuit.”
The NRA’s lawyer says the group achieved its goals.
