Number of Bay Area counties where residents are ordered to stay at home grows

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The number of counties in the Bay Area where residents have been ordered to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow.

Earlier this week, six Bay Area counties announced shelter-in-place orders: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and San Mateo.

On Wednesday, Solano and Napa counties issued similar shelter-at-home orders. Solano County’s order is effective immediately, while Napa’s goes into effect Friday.

More than 7 million people across these Bay Area counties are affected by the orders, which are in effect for the next three weeks in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Those who are providing “essential services” such as those in law enforcement, grocery store workers, media, and postal workers are exempt.

People are still allowed to perform essential activities, such as buying groceries, picking up prescriptions, going to the bank, or going to the doctor.

The shelter-at-home orders come as scientific evidence shows social distancing is one of the most effective approaches to slow the transmission of communicable disease.

As of Thursday morning there are more than 400 confirmed coronavirus cases around the Bay Area, the most in the entire state.

There have been 7 deaths reported in the Bay Area due to coronavirus.

