Number of Californians living with Alzheimer’s projected to double by 2040

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The number of Californians 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease is projected to more than double by the year 2040, according to new data released by the California Department of Public Health in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association.

The report, titled Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Facts and Figures in California: Current Status and Future Projections, showed the number of people living with Alzheimer’s will more than double from 666,000 estimated in 2019 to nearly 1.5 million in 2040.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1 in 6 Californians over the age of 65 will develop Alzheimer’s and 1 in 5 will develop dementia.

“As the most racially, ethnically, and linguistically diverse state in the nation, California can lead on equitable care, support and treatments for all affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia, including family caregivers,” said Edie Yau, director of diversity, equity & inclusion engagement for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Of California’s largest counties with a population of 700,000 or more, Contra Costa and Alameda counties are both expected to see the largest increases at 147%.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

It is held every year in more than 600 communities nationwide, including right here in the Bay Area.

Here are the dates and locations of the walks near you:

All local events will implement safety protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines.

All walk attendees are asked to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area.

To learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click or tap here.