SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police say the number of car break-ins is declining in San Francisco, but it’s still happening a lot.

Just last month, almost 1,900 cars were broken into – that’s nearly 63 a day.

Many break-ins happened in areas like Golden Gate Park, the Palace of Fine Arts, and around Lombard Street.

Authorities are reminding you to never leave valuables in your car, even if they’re hidden.