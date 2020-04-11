Number of COVID-19 cases increase at Santa Clara County nursing facilities

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — At least 27 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the residents of San Jose’s Canyon Springs Post-Acute Care Center.

Another 20 were diagnosed at Ridge Post Acute Care, to name two facilities. The numbers are rising and include many staff members, says the health department’s Dr. Sarah Rudman.

“Currently we’re aware of 164 confirmed cases in subacute care facilities and 50 of them are among staff members,” Dr. Sarah Rudman said.

Nursing homes fall into that category of “congregate” living environments, where residents and staff are in close contact.

Health officials say these clusters of infection are not unexpected.

“Some of those range from situations where there may be enough cases of impact to staffing levels or patient care,” Dr. Rudman said. “And that’s where we’re most engaged to support them with whatever they need.”

The county has issued detailed guidance to all skilled nursing and acute-care facilities and conducting on-site consultation and providing extra supplies as needed.

“What that looks like in our skilled nursing facilities is sometimes staff are working longer hours longer shifts with more patients than they might previously,” Dr. Rudman said. “But we are seeing that strength and resilience rise up to respond to the need.”

Testing is underway to assess potential for new outbreaks in certain facilities and there was some advice for family members.

“What we ask is that you learn the policies of your facility where your family member is and you follow those policies,” Dr. Rudman said. “For the most part that’s not going to make in-person visits. And trying to find other ways to connect with your loved ones.”

