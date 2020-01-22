Number of violent crimes in San Francisco decreased in 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The same day that San Francisco police announced crime is down in the city, a shooting in the city leaves one man dead.

That crime is still an active investigation but on the other side of town Mayor London Breed, along with San Francisco police, held a news conference announcing violent crime is down in the city.

There were 41-homicides last year in the city of San Francisco.

“The fact is this is the lowest number of homicides that we’ve seen since 1961,” Mayor London Breed said.

“What you see in our statistics is that we are making steady progress to reduce violent crime in our city,” Chief William Scott said.

The city of San Francisco’s 2019-year end public safety crime statistics are in.

The numbers reveal decreases in violent crimes, including homicides, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

How did they do it? In addition to touting increased police presence and foot patrols deterring crime in hotspot areas, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott credits the department’s Crime Gun Investigation Center with playing a key role in reducing gun violence in the city.

“Last year, our crime gun investigation center led to the seizure of 96-firearms. Not 96-total but 96 from this investigation center. Some of which you see on my table to my right. These include unregistered machine guns, short barrel rifles, and silencers and their efforts helped to bring about 90 federal and state arrests and indictments, generated over 300 leads to multiple firearms incidents. This has been a game-changer,” Scott said.

“I am proud of the work that they have done and will continue to do for the residents of this city,” Mayor Breed said.

However, Mayor Breed recognizes that crime stats do not remove the anguish of personally being the victim of criminals in her city.

“I know that these statistics don’t matter when sadly you or your family of violent or any other kind of crime that exists. That is why he is working hard to ensure that this department is fully staffed,” Breed said.

One position has been filled rather nicely.

In fact, 2-year veteran SFPD K-9 Officer Samson received his official badge during this public safety press conference for his role in detecting some of these illegal firearms.