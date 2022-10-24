BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – If you have an appointment at Alta Bates in Berkeley or Oakland you should call ahead to see if you’re still good to go.

That’s because hundreds of nurses at both locations will walk off the job at 7 a.m. or in many cases won’t show up to work at all.

The nurses will be on a five-day strike. They claim that Alta Bates is not doing enough to address workplace violence, and are pointing to a high turnover rate as evidence the work environment needs improvement.

“We are seeing a mass exodus of nurses from the medical center due to the poor working conditions,” Mike Hill, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit, stated in a press release. “Sutter has a responsibility to ensure that nurses have what they need to provide the highest quality of care and have workplace violence prevention plans for each unit in place. I am seeing nurses leave the medical center for other nursing positions on a regular basis. We have nurses working overtime, and even double shifts day after day to keep the hospital running. Sutter must create working conditions to enhance patient care while also providing a safe work environment that retains nurses.”

The California Nurses Association did tell the hospitals they would strike, so this is not a sudden move.

This is often done to allow the hospitals to try to find replacement nurses.

Alta Bates states it’s disappointing the nurses are choosing to strike when the best place to be is at the bargaining table to try and work out a deal.

Ashley Boarman, media relations program manager for Sutter Health, gave KRON4 News the following statement:

“We are disappointed union leaders chose to disregard our patients by calling a five-day strike at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center. We have held a number of bargaining sessions with the assistance of federal mediators, and while those sessions are confidential, we believe time spent at the bargaining table is the most efficient way to reach a fair and equitable agreement. ABSMC is an outlier — union negotiators at other sites have focused on bargaining and made substantially more progress. Regardless of the union’s actions, ABSMC’s commitment to providing the community with critical services and high-quality, safe patient care during a strike and into the future remains unchanged.”

The Oakland campus is at 350 Hawthorne Avenue. The Berkeley campuses are at 2450 Ashby Avenue and 2001 Dwight Way.