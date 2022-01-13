Nurses protest at Bay Area hospitals for safer working conditions

(BCN) — Nurses plan to demonstrate at eight Bay Area hospitals Thursday to demand safer working conditions from the hospital industry.

The union action — planned by the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United and Caregiver Healthcare Employees Union — will also condemn the decision announced Saturday by the California Department of Public Health letting asymptomatic workers who test positive to return to work immediately without isolation or testing.

Actions are planned at various times at the following hospitals in the region:

-6:30 a.m.: University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, Parnassus Campus, San Francisco

8 a.m.: Sutter Delta Medical Center, Antioch

8 a.m.: Good Samaritan Hospital, San Jose

8 a.m.: Kaiser Oakland Medical Center, Oakland

2 p.m.: Children’s Hospital Oakland, Oakland

2 p.m.: CPMC Van Ness Campus, San Francisco

2:30 p.m.: San Jose Regional Medical Center, San Jose

5 p.m.: Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Santa Rosa.

There was originally a ninth protest planned at Marinhealth (Formerly Marin General), but KRON4 is told it was canceled because some nurses tested positive for COVID.

