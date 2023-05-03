CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Nurses at John Muir Behavioral Health Center have been in negotiations with hospital officials for almost two years over a contract that they say will ensure better recruitment and overall retention. Now they say they’ve had enough.

Over 70 Concord nurses plan to strike for 24 hours Wednesday to bring changes they say will benefit workers and patients.

They say that many nurses are leaving due to pay, benefits and safety concerns. They also want officials to improve patient safety and offer stronger staffing measures and better the training for nurses in the specialty units.

One nurse from the health centers chemical dependency unit put out a statement saying:

“Their understaffing is resulting in unsafe assignments, new nurses working without proper support or training, and experienced nurses regularly leaving for better benefits and conditions elsewhere.”

Currently, there are 78 nurses from John Muir Behavior Health Center who are part of the California Nurse’s Association and have been since February of 2021.

Wednesday’s strike is based off of discussions that have been happening since summer of 2021.