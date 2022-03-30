DALY CITY (KRON) – Nurses at Seton Medical Center have been striking this morning.

Their union says nurses are gathering to demand better staffing and resources, while hospital management says the strike is about wage increase demands.

Nurses claim the hospital is disregarding the state’s safe staffing law which establishes how many patients a nurse can safely care for.

The state and national nurses union represents 300 nurses here at the medical center in Daly City.

Nurses say that in the last two years, more than 65 have left the hospital due to poor working conditions.

The union also claims the hospital is not providing enough resources and support with a lack of nursing assistants, clerks and secretaries.

for example, one nurse recalls caring for COVID-19 patients while cleaning rooms and answering calls.

A spokesperson with Seton Medical Center has responded with the following statement: “We always strive to be in compliance with required staffing ratios. What CNA [the California Nurses Association] leaders are prioritizing with this strike, however, are demands for a more than 12% average wage increase for registered nurses.”

Even after this statement came out the nurses association insisted the demands remain focused on staffing.

The hospital says they have hired a significant number of full time registered nurses in the last year.

The hospital is in contract negotiations with nurses and have been since last December. No agreement has been met yet on wage and staffing increases.

Sarkis Vartanian, a Seton Medical Center administrator, said “we just got out of bankruptcy 18 months ago, so my job is to stabilize this hospital. We are working side by side with our nursing staff. We have hired 189 new employees over the last year. Seventy-five of them have been registered nurses. So that’s a high priority for us. We know how hard this job is and we want to make sure we provide enough support for the patients and staff as well.”