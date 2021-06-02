Ex-official Nuru accused of trying to rob victim at San Francisco food bank

This Feb. 6, 2020, photo shows director of San Francisco Public Works Mohammed Nuru, left, leaving a federal courthouse in front of attorney Ismail Ramsey in San Francisco. On Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Mayor London Breed announced the resignation of Nuru, who was charged with public corruption for trying to steer public contracts and taking pricey gifts. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police in San Francisco confirmed officers took former Department of Public Works director Mohammed Nuru into custody late Wednesday morning in connection with an incident involving a knife.

According to police, around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to the San Francisco Marin Food Bank in the 1000 block of Marin Street in the city’s Dogpatch neighborhood.

A victim there told officers a man approached him, brandished a knife and then demanded the victim’s property. The victim was able to flee and notify police.

Police identified the suspect as Nuru, the embattled former city official who resigned from his post last year after being arrested by federal officials on suspicion of wire fraud.

Although officers took Nuru into custody on Wednesday, police could not confirm whether Nuru has been arrested, as the incident remains under investigation.

According to the San Francisco Marin Food Bank, Nuru is a regular volunteer with them.

In January 2020, Nuru was arrested by federal agents along with Lefty O’Doul’s restaurant owner Nick Bovis in an alleged attempt to bribe a San Francisco International Airport commissioner for help to obtain a restaurant concession.

Nuru’s arrest kicked off an ongoing investigation into city corruption, with investigators alleging that over the years, Nuru accepted numerous bribes and kickbacks in exchange for giving favorable treatment on city contracts.

Since Nuru’s arrest, a dozen defendants linked to the corruption investigation have been charged in federal court, including former San Francisco Public Utilities Commission general manager Harlan Kelly and former Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services director Sandra Zuniga.