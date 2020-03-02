Nvidia’s 2020 tech conference to be hosted online due to coronavirus concerns

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Nvidia announced Monday it is shifting its GTC 2020 tech conference to an online event due to growing concerns over the coronavirus.

“This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers,” Nvidia said in a statement online.

Event organizers said the conference is still scheduled for March 22 to March 26 but will be online only.

Attendees who paid for a conference pass will receive a full refund, according to Nvidia.

Chief Executive Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote address via livestream, the company said, adding that it working with speakers to begin publishing talks online.

The cancellation of GTC comes after Facebook canceled its F8 developer conference. The Game Developers Conference was also canceled due to growing coronavirus fears.

