NWS issues flood advisories, warnings for Bay Area counties

(KRON) – A Flood Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain and strong winds have made their way to the Bay Area, and now NWS says it may cause flooding in urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Additionally, flooding could occur in other drainage areas and low lying spots.

The Flood Advisory is in effect for the following Bay Area counties: Alameda, San Mateo and Contra Costa until around 4 p.m.

A Flood Warning has been issued for San Francisco.

3:15 PM KMUX radar update. A line of intense showers with heavy rain continues to track across #SanFrancisco and into the #EastBay near #Berkeley. A Flood Advisory is in effect until 4 PM for the SF Peninsula and western #Alameda and #ContraCosta Counties. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/DZjnujik3M — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 7, 2019

NWS says radar indicated intense showers moving through San Francisco and into the East Bay near Berkeley.

Some locations that will experience flooding, per NWS, include: San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Berkeley, Richmond, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Redwood City, Alameda, Union City, Walnut Creek, South San Francisco, Newark, San Bruno, Pacifica, Pleasant Hill, Foster City and Burlingame.