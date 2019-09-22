Live Now
NWS issues red flag warning for Bay Area

Bay Area

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The National Weather Service elevated fire weather watch to a red flag warning for upper elevations of Sonoma County.

The warning goes into effect Monday at 9 a.m. through Wednesday at 5 a.m.

The warning will affect the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and Diablo Range, respectively.

Hot temperatures in additional to low humidity will increase fire danger, according to officials.

