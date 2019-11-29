Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

NWS: This weekend’s storm to bring rain, gusty winds to the Bay Area

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An active weather pattern is expected to continue into early December, according to the National Weather Service.

The next storm will bring widespread rain and gusty winds to the Bay Area from Saturday afternoon through Monday.

For a look at current weather conditions, click here.

Stay safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News