SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An active weather pattern is expected to continue into early December, according to the National Weather Service.
The next storm will bring widespread rain and gusty winds to the Bay Area from Saturday afternoon through Monday.
For a look at current weather conditions, click here.
Stay safe and Happy Thanksgiving!
- NWS: This weekend’s storm to bring rain, gusty winds to the Bay Area
- Weather conditions for holiday travel throughout the US
- Therapy dogs getting ready for Thanksgiving goes viral
- Mother gets to hear son say ‘I love you’ for first time in 19 years
- I-5 reopens through Grapevine after heavy snow forced closure early Thanksgiving Day