NWS: Rain expected to return to Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a short break from the rain, showers are expected to return to the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Click here for KRON4’s Weather Center
Friday and most of Saturday are expected to be dry and mild, but the wet weather will creep in late Saturday night.
The rain will continue into Sunday.
Additionally, cooler temperatures are expected by Sunday.
- 2 firefighters die, 3 hurt as wildfires ravage Australia
- ‘I just screamed’: 11-year-old San Jose girl saves family during house fire
- Taco Bell to add 21 one-dollar items to its menu in 2020
- Federal railroad officials urging California to halt high speed train project
- MyShake app producing results following its 1st earthquake alert