Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

NWS: Rain expected to return to Bay Area this weekend

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a short break from the rain, showers are expected to return to the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Click here for KRON4’s Weather Center

Friday and most of Saturday are expected to be dry and mild, but the wet weather will creep in late Saturday night.

The rain will continue into Sunday.

Additionally, cooler temperatures are expected by Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News