NWS: Rain expected to return to Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a short break from the rain, showers are expected to return to the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday and most of Saturday are expected to be dry and mild, but the wet weather will creep in late Saturday night.

After a couple of dry and mild days Friday and most of Saturday, wet weather is expected to develop from late Saturday into Sunday. Also, cooler temperatures are forecast by Sunday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bOsRpWHrfP — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 20, 2019

The rain will continue into Sunday.

Additionally, cooler temperatures are expected by Sunday.