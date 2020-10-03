NWS reissues Red Flag Warning for North Bay

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The National Weather Service has reissued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay mountains effective immediately until Sunday morning.

Conditions Saturday were not ideal for firefighters battling the Glass Fire burning in Sonoma and Napa counties.

Hot, dry and gusty winds were reported in the North Bay Saturday afternoon. Gusts were more than 17 mph, according to NWS.

The Red Flag Warning will expire Sunday at 6 a.m.

RED FLAG WARNING reissued for the North Bay mountains effective immediately and valid through 6am Sunday.



Todays clearing smoke allowed for very hot, dry conditions to develop in N Bay. Gusty northwest winds returned with the sharp temperature gradient. #GlassFire @CALFIRELNU — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 3, 2020

