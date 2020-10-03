NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The National Weather Service has reissued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay mountains effective immediately until Sunday morning.
Conditions Saturday were not ideal for firefighters battling the Glass Fire burning in Sonoma and Napa counties.
Hot, dry and gusty winds were reported in the North Bay Saturday afternoon. Gusts were more than 17 mph, according to NWS.
>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s WEATHER CENTER
The Red Flag Warning will expire Sunday at 6 a.m.
Latest Posts
- NWS reissues Red Flag Warning for North Bay
- Trump gives update on health from Walter Reed hospital
- Chris Christie hospitalized with ‘mild’ virus symptoms
- Gov. Abbott’s closure of mail-in ballot drop-off sites will impact most diverse Texas cities
- AP source: Raiders fined $50,000 for COVID-19 violation