NWS reissues Red Flag Warning for North Bay

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The National Weather Service has reissued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay mountains effective immediately until Sunday morning.

Conditions Saturday were not ideal for firefighters battling the Glass Fire burning in Sonoma and Napa counties.

Hot, dry and gusty winds were reported in the North Bay Saturday afternoon. Gusts were more than 17 mph, according to NWS.

>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s WEATHER CENTER

The Red Flag Warning will expire Sunday at 6 a.m.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News