(BCN) – Wind gusts could reach 50 miles per hour Friday along the coast north and south of San Francisco Bay, according to a wind advisory issued early Thursday morning by the National Weather Service.

The advisory is for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for a long stretch of coastline, from about Sea Ranch in northern Sonoma County south to about Davenport just north of Santa Cruz.

Northerly winds are expected from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

Winds are expected to be strongest in San Francisco and Half Moon Bay and to ease slightly as they move inland.

