SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area residents are warned about possible thunderstorms late Sunday night into Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced on Twitter. A map shows those listed with a “limited” lightning risk include all Bay Area counties except Solano County.

Although forecasters say chances are “low,” possible thunderstorms can arrive as early as 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday in Monterey County. “Isolated” thunderstorms are then projected to work its way north to the area of Santa Cruz County from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The majority of the Bay Area can expect thunderstorms around 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to an NWS map. The northernmost parts of Marin and Napa Counties can expect thunderstorms late Monday morning to early afternoon.

(NWS San Francisco Bay Area)

KRON On is streaming news live now

NWS offered tips on safety for the possible upcoming conditions:

Do Go inside if you hear thunder or see lightning Find a roof, building or a car with a “hard-top” roof Stay indoors for at least 30 minutes after you last hear thunder

Don’t Retreat to dugouts, sheds, pavilions, picnic shelters or other small structures Use touch electronic devices, outlets or corded phones Go under or near tall trees Swim, be near water or be near metal objects/windows



For latest weather conditions, check out KRON4’s Weather Center.

Bay City News contributed to this report.