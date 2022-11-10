SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York City “will never be San Francisco” during a discussion about crime with MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle this week. During the interview, Ruhle pressed the governor on rising crime in the Big Apple, which was cited as a factor in the tighter-than-expected NY governor’s race.

“We’re worried we could be San Francisco,” said Ruhle, after telling the governor she was seeing products locked down behind glass in pharmacies and felt unsafe on the subway.

“We’ll never be San Francisco,” Hochul instantly retorted.

“Why?” responded Ruhle.

Without going into specifics, Hochul said homicides and shootings were down “dramatically” before pivoting to catalytic converter thefts, which she said were up in New York. Hochul, who came to office after being appointed governor following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, survived a tougher-than-expected challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin to win a full term, becoming the first woman elected to the office in the State of New York.