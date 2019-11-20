Suspicious package found at Oak Grove High School leads to shelter in place

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A San Jose high school was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered by a maintenance worker, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police say the worker found the device in the Oak Grove High School parking lot just before noon.

According to Fire Captain Mitch Matlow, the device was moved into the administration building when the students were sheltered in place.

The package was determined to be some sort of incendiary device and a possible threat to campus, authorities say.

During the shelter in place, no one was allowed to enter or exit the school.

Students were then evacuated to Coy Park located at Coy Drive and Judith Street where parents picked up their children.

The police department has made the device safe and the fire department is working to determine what hazardous materials were inside the package, according to Matlow.

The bomb squad remains on campus to search for any additional devices. Nothing has been found at this time.

Police say there were no injuries reported during the incident.

At this time, police have not made any arrests.

Oak Grove officials and the police department are working together as an investigation continues.