OAK starts free rapid coronavirus testing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland International Airport has begun its rapid COVID-19 test program for its employees and the general public — and it’s free.

OAK says the free tests are available from October 6, and you don’t need a plane ticket to get tested. It’s available for anyone who wants a test, and more of a last resort for flyers. Non-airport employees must schedule an appointment for their test, which is being done in partnership with CityHealth Urgent Care.

After making an appointment between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., people getting a free rapid COVID-19 test will go to the North Field Terminal Complex. Results will be given either on the spot, or through an online notification.

This is going to help people avoid Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine. Starting October 15, the state will accept a negative test result from a test taken within the last 72 hours of departure in order to skip the isolation.

OAK will now be able to offer these passengers flying to Hawaii a free rapid test if they did not get one ahead of time.

And Oakland’s not the only airport offering the tests. Anyone trying to get a COVID-19 test at San Francisco International Airport will have to pay up to $200.

To schedule a rapid test, click here.

