OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday around 4:00 p.m. at 700 block of International Boulevard.

Police responded to reports of a gunshot victim. Officers found an adult male Oakland resident with a gunshot wound. He was provided with medical aid from officers, then by paramedics later.

The victim was transferred to an area hospital. He is in critical condition, officials say. No more information was provided.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 510-238-3326.

Check back for updates.