(KRON) — A 17-year-old boy from Oakland was arrested on Tuesday after he admitted to killing a man in January, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.

The homicide happened on Jan. 30 at about 8 p.m. near 167th Avenue and East 14th Street in unincorporated San Leandro. ACSO believes the incident was a robbery attempt at a drug deal.

The victim, Lamar Converse, was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital by a friend who was also there. Converse died that night.

The 17-year-old, whose name is not being released due to his age, was identified as a suspect and arrested at his home. The gun suspected of being used to kill Converse was recovered in the suspect’s bedroom.

ACSO said the boy admitted to killing Converse. He will serve up to seven years at the Juvenile Justice Center in unincorporated San Leandro.

If he behaves well, he could be released sooner. He will not be able to have a firearm until he turns 30.