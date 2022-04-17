OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Three East Bay men have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deal firearms without a license.

Troy Elias Walker, 24, and David Michael Rembert, 42, both of Concord, and Daljit Kamal Singh, 27, of Hercules, issued the pleas Friday in federal court in Oakland, according to U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and other federal officials from multiple agencies.

The charges arise from an investigation into the trafficking of unlicensed and illegal firearms conducted in-person and via Instagram in which law enforcement agents purchased 17 machine gun conversion switches designed for pistols and 13 other firearms over the course of multiple undercover buys in Concord, prosecutors said.

The allegations span a time period from April to July of 2021. Authorities arrested the three men on Aug. 12, 2021.

In their respective plea agreements, Walker acknowledged that on the day of the arrest, law enforcement agents seized 12 firearms from his residence, Rembert admitted agents seized 38 firearms from his residence, and Singh admitted agents recovered a machine gun pistol from a car registered to him.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.