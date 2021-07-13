Oakland 8th grader becomes U.S. weightlifting champion

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Seth Evans, an 8th grader from Madison Park Academy in Oakland, is the U.S. Champion in Olympic weightlifting for the 13-and under age group.

Seth and his coach Mike Jenkins from the Speed Power Strength Gym in Oakland joined KRONon.

Seth has been weightlifting for two years and says ‘it’s been a really fun experience.’

“It doesn’t matter if you come in first place, second, third, or even if you come in last place, you just want to do your personal best,” Seth said.

His next goal is to hit a 200 kilo, or 440 pounds, at 14-years-old and then hope to go onto the Olympics.

Watch the full interview with Seth and Mike above.