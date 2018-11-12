Oakland A's donating $10,000 to Camp Fire relief efforts

Copyright by KRON - All rights reserved Oakland Athletics Coliseum

OAKLAND (KRON) - The Oakland Athletics are donating $10-thousand to relief efforts of the Camp Fire in Butte County.

The team is asking for help to raise an additional $10-thousand by donating to a 'go fund me' page.

The money that is raised through the A's Community Fund will be donated to the American Red Cross of Northern California.

It will be to help in short-term and long-term recovery efforts for the victims including emergency food distribution, shelter, and healthcare.

The team says in a statement:

"All donations are tax deductible. To receive a tax-deductible donation letter, email donations@athletics.com."

The Camp Fire burned over 70,000 acres in just one day.

At this time the fire has reached 113,000 acres, taken the lives of 29 people, burned thousands of structures, and is 25-percent contained.

