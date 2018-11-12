Oakland A's donating $10,000 to Camp Fire relief efforts
OAKLAND (KRON) - The Oakland Athletics are donating $10-thousand to relief efforts of the Camp Fire in Butte County.
The team is asking for help to raise an additional $10-thousand by donating to a 'go fund me' page.
The money that is raised through the A's Community Fund will be donated to the American Red Cross of Northern California.
It will be to help in short-term and long-term recovery efforts for the victims including emergency food distribution, shelter, and healthcare.
The team says in a statement:
"All donations are tax deductible. To receive a tax-deductible donation letter, email donations@athletics.com."
The Camp Fire burned over 70,000 acres in just one day.
At this time the fire has reached 113,000 acres, taken the lives of 29 people, burned thousands of structures, and is 25-percent contained.
CLICK HERE FOR THE OAKLAND A'S GO FUND ME PAGE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- CAMP FIRE IN BUTTE COUNTY EXPLODES IN SIZE
- INTERACTIVE MAP: WHERE IS THE CAMP FIRE BURNING
- NAPA NATIVE, NIECE OF 'SISTER, SISTER' ACTRESS DIES IN SHOOTING
- WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE GUNMAN IN THOUSAND OAKS MASSACRE
Previous
Warriors' Stephen Curry to miss time...
Next
Where to get face masks in the Bay...