Oakland airport braces for increased Hawaii travel

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — As pandemic restrictions relax and more people get vaccinated the Oakland International Airport is expecting an increase in travel to Hawaii.

Hawaiian Airlines is ramping up by providing daily flights to Honolulu, Kahului, and Lihue. Southwest will have twice daily flights to Honolulu and Kahului and daily flights to Kailua-Kona and Lihue.

Service to Lihue, Kauai is scheduled to resume in mid-April on Hawaiian Airlines and in June on Southwest Airlines pending the lift of Kauai island quarantine restrictions.

“We know that the Hawaiian Islands are a top destination for the 4.2 million people in OAK’s primary catchment area as well as for those in the greater San Francisco Bay Area that we proudly serve.” said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation, Bryant L. Francis. “We also know that there is a considerable amount of pent-up demand for travel and our research indicates that much of it is for Hawaii.”

Travelers will have to pass a COVID-19 test at least 72-hours before boarding their flight to avoid a supervised quarantine upon arrival in Hawaii.

Oakland International Airport is the only airport certified by the Hawaii State Department of health as a trusted testing travel partner and provides several testing options prior to boarding.

Full details about the Safe Travels Hawaii program are available at https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/.