Oakland airport expecting 385K travelers this holiday season

RALEIGH, NC – NOVEMBER 29: A scenic view of aircraft flying overhead photographed on November 29, 2010 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland International Airport is expecting more than 385,000 travelers to fly out of the airport over the next two weeks during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The busiest day of travel is Friday, the airport says, and it kicks off a 15-day period of travel.

The airport will see an estimated 25,424 departures during the time frame, which extends through Jan. 5.

A total of 385,359 passengers will be departing from the airport between Friday and Jan. 5, according to an airport spokesperson.

As always, it’s encouraged to plan accordingly for your flight and allow enough time to pass through airport security.

AAA estimates 115.6 million Americans will travel this holiday season — which they say is Dec. 21 to Jan. 1.

The estimate is the highest since 2000, the agency says.

A total of 6.97 million Americans are expected to fly during that same time frame, AAA says.