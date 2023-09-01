(BCN) — Oakland International Airport is expecting passenger traffic to pick up starting Friday ahead of Labor Day weekend, Port of Oakland officials said. Over 210,000 travelers were expected to pass through the airport from Thursday until Tuesday for the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Port of Oakland said in a statement.

This figure represents nearly 88 percent of the traffic levels observed at the airport pre-pandemic in 2019, port officials said. The busiest travel days at the airport are Friday and Monday, port officials said, adding that passengers should arrive early and check with their airline for real-time flight status information, especially if flying to destinations impacted by weather.

Travelers are also encouraged to reserve their parking ahead of time. Passengers flying through OAK this weekend can enjoy several newly introduced passenger amenities at the airport, including the OAK Clubhouse, which recently opened in Terminal 1 and offers full-service dining for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

New interactive touch screen kiosks are operating in both Terminals 1 and 2 to help travelers navigate through the airport and browse amenities. The Terminal 2 security exit is also open, port officials added.

Oakland International Airport serves the East Bay and is operated by the Port of Oakland, which also oversees the Oakland seaport and 20 miles of East Bay waterfront.

