(KRON) — The Oakland International Airport recently completed its $11 million security project.

The project, located in Terminal 2, will prevent passenger backflow from non-secure areas, preventing security breaches. Passengers who exit Terminal 2 will now pass through motion sensors and two sets of automatic doors before entering the public baggage claim area.

“I’d like to thank our passengers for their patience over the past few months as our OAK team and contractors have been hard at work on the Terminal 2 Security Exit Project,” says Craig Simon, Interim Director of Aviation at the Port of Oakland. “We are proud to unveil this finished product that will provide additional non-intrusive security measures while incorporating attractive design elements that welcome arriving passengers to our vibrant community.”

It took six months for the project to be completed.