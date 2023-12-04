(KRON) — Oakland International Airport has seen widespread delays and some cancellations Monday morning, with the cause likely weather, according to an airport spokesperson. On the departure side, the airport has seen 22 delays and one cancellation.

On the arrivals side, the airport has seen 24 delays and two cancellations. Additionally, eight flights have diverted to Oakland airport.

Much of the Bay Area was under a Dense Fog Advisory Monday morning, with the National Weather Service warning of reduced visibility for drivers.

Overnight runway work on OAK’s south field Runway 12-30 was not completed on time Monday, due to impacts from the fog. Planes were able to use the airport’s north field runway during the closure, a spokesperson said. Runway 12-30 reopened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

“We expect operations to return to normal soon as the weather continues to clear up this morning,” an airport spokesperson told KRON4.