OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Animal Services announced Tuesday that its animal shelter is at capacity for dogs and it is looking for homes for large dogs in particular. The shelter will extend its hours and reduce fees to increase adoptions.

From May 5-7, the shelter’s adoption hours will be noon to 7:00 p.m. Hours will be noon to 3:00 p.m. on May 8. Adoption fees are $20 for all animals.





Images of Mitch, Baron and Brutus from Oakland Animal Services.

“We need the community’s help! All of our dog kennels are completely full, and we have new animals entering the shelter every day,” said Ann Dunn, director or Oakland Animal Services. “We have an unprecedented number of large dogs (almost 100!) currently available for adoption, and we urgently need to find them homes.”

The shelter is located at 1101 29th Avenue in Oakland. To learn more about the adoption process, see the OAS website.

