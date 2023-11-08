(KRON) — Despite the Golden State Warriors leaving the venue more than four years ago, Oakland Arena has remained alive and well by hosting many big events, including numerous sell-out concerts. Right next door is the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, which also had a successful year despite dwindling attendance at A’s games.

In 2023, Oakland Arena and the Coliseum recorded their best fiscal year ever, a venue spokesperson said this month. For the first time since the venues opened in 1966, the Coliseum and Oakland Arena combined to record a surplus of $10 million.

The fiscal year ran from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. According to an Oakland Arena-Coliseum spokesperson, these were the five biggest events during that time period.

Bad Bunny (Coliseum) Suga (Oakland Arena) TWICE (Oakland Arena) Kendrick Lamar (Oakland Arena) My Chemical Romance (Oakland Arena)

The venue spokesperson did not provide information about how much revenue each event generated individually when asked by KRON4.

Sold-out shows at Oakland Arena include, TWICE, SUGA, SZA, Maná, Seventeen, Stray Kids, My Chemical Romance, Jo Koy, Rod Wave, Carin León and Oakland native Kehlani, venue officials said.

Recently, rap superstar Travis Scott performed two sold-out shows at Oakland Arena on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Upcoming events at the indoor arena are Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees (Nov. 7), Jhené Aiko (Dec. 2), and Anita Baker (Dec. 23).

Oakland Arena was home to the Warriors from 1971 to 2019, with the exception of the 1996-97 season when the arena underwent renovations as the Dubs played in San Jose (now known as SAP Center). It was called Oracle Arena from 2006 until 2019 when the team left for the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The A’s, who are planning to relocate to Las Vegas, are currently the main tenant of the Coliseum. The team’s lease with the stadium is set to expire after the 2024 MLB season.

“The hard work of our team inspires me as we continue to book record-setting concerts and events and create a memorable experience for the thousands of guests joining us at Oakland Arena and Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum,” Nicole Strange, ASM Global’s general manager for the properties, said in a statement. “The success of the multiple revenue streams and redirection of funds to support the critical needs within Oakland and Alameda County is paramount to our mission as a proud member of the Oakland Community.”