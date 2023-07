(KRON) — An armed robbery that occurred Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of MacArthur Boulevard is being investigated by the Oakland Police Department. The robbery occurred just before 2 p.m., police said.

Officers arrived on the scene and learned that two armed individuals approached the victim and demanded their belongings. The victim surrendered their belongings and the armed individuals fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.