Ray Fosse departs from A’s broadcast after revealing he has cancer

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Longtime Oakland Athletics broadcaster Ray Fosse revealed on Thursday that he has been silently battling cancer for the past 16 years.

Due to his current medical condition, Fosse said he is stepping away from the A’s effective immediately, to focus on treatment.

The A’s released a statement regarding the news.

“Our priority is Ray’s health and well-being. He is and will always be part of our family, and we will help him and Carol in every way we can throughout Ray’s recovery,” the statement read, in part.

Statements from Ray Fosse, the A's, and NBC Sports California. We send our unconditional support to Ray. pic.twitter.com/yIe5QVx962 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 5, 2021

Fosse played with the A’s from 1973 to 1975 where he was a two-time World Series champion.

He also played for the Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers.

After his playing career, Fosse stayed with the game of baseball, but as a television and radio color commentator for the A’s.