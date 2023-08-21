(BCN) — The Oakland A’s have chosen a pair of companies to manage the construction of a new ballpark for the team in Las Vegas following talks that have essentially ended with officials in Oakland, the A’s announced Monday.

Mortensen and McCarthy Building Companies will manage all construction-related activities for a ballpark when the Las Vegas Stadium Authority approves the hiring of the two firms.

No one from the authority immediately responded to a request for information on when the authority might consider that approval.

Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval called the two companies the best in their field. The two businesses managed the construction of Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders, who were once located in Oakland. Allegiant Stadium was completed in 2020 following 31 months of construction.

If the Oakland A’s leave their hometown, they will join the Raiders and the Golden State Warriors who left for Las Vegas and San Francisco. Oaklanders have been working to bring a Women’s National Basketball Association team to their city.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.