SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 26: Marcus Semien #10 of the Oakland Athletics greets Ramon Laureano #22, Seth Brown #65 and Robbie Grossman #8 after their victory over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Oakland Athletics won 3-1. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — October ball is back for the Oakland Athletics, partially thanks to the Cleveland Indians 8-2 loss against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Just moments before taking the field against the Seattle Mariners Friday night, the news was announced.

This marks the A’s second year in a row making playoffs.

Oakland now takes on the Mariners in a three-game series.