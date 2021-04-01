Oakland A’s fans are back in the stands for Opening Day

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s Opening Day for the Oakland A’s, and the first time in over a year that fans can cheer them on in person.

The team is taking on the Houston Astros, who the A’s beat 7 out of 10 times last season.

Last year’s cardboard cut-outs will finally be replaced by actual people – all required to keep face masks on and stay 6 feet away from fellow fans from other households.

It won’t be the usual crowds we’ve seen pre-pandemic, now with a 20% capacity limit in the ballpark.

The coliseum will still provide concessions, but they’re asking people to use a mobile app to order food rather than staying in lines. The food will then be available to pick up at designated areas when it’s ready.

Unlike Oracle Park, so far they are not requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to attend. But fans are asked to stay home if they don’t feel well.