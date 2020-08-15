Oakland A’s: Last day to submit Coliseum cutouts is Aug. 17

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Hey A’s fans! If you want to see yourself in the Coliseum this season, make sure you do so before Aug. 17.

The next Coliseum cutouts deadlines is Aug. 17.

Since the pandemic isn’t allowing fans to actually cheer on the A’s from the stands, the cutouts are a new, unique way to show support for your favorite team.

Cutouts are $49 each for A’s Access members and $89 each for general fans.

Proceeds from the cutouts will benefit the Alameda County Community Food Bank, East Oakland Youth Development Center, and the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce.

Your cutout will remain in the ballpark for the 2020 60-game season and you can pick it up when the season ends.

You will receive an email with the location of your cutout.

You can find more information here.

Go A’s!

Latest News Headlines: