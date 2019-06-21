Live Now
Oakland A’s Montas suspended 80 games

by: KRON4 Staff

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 04: Frankie Montas #47 of the Oakland Athletics at the end of the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 04, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine. 

The Athletics released the following statement regarding his suspension: 

The A’s were disappointed upon learning of this suspension. We fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we will welcome Frankie back after the discipline has been served.

