Oakland A’s Montas suspended 80 games

Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine.
The Athletics released the following statement regarding his suspension:
The A’s were disappointed upon learning of this suspension. We fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we will welcome Frankie back after the discipline has been served.
