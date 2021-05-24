Oakland A’s officials to visit Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Diamond Project is confirming officials with the Oakland Athletics are planning a visit to Portland.

The MLB granted Oakland officials permission to seek possible relocation, with Portland being a possible location along with Las Vegas.

The Portland Diamond Project released a statement Monday morning on the announcement.

“We have engaged in talks with the Athletics, and plans for a visit by team officials are underway. PDP will have no further comment at this time,” the organization said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson sounds like he’s a fan of idea.

John Canzano with The Oregonian/OregonLive first reported the upcoming visit.