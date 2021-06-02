Oakland A’s president apologizes for ‘totally unacceptable’ post-game meals

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland A’s president has publicly apologized for ‘totally unacceptable’ meals given to Minor League Baseball players after the games.

The photos show a cheese sandwich with a bit of lettuce and tomato, with a side of what appears to be coleslaw.

A second photo shows a saucy tortilla with two small pieces of chicken, with some bell pepper and onion.

This was totally unacceptable. When we found out several weeks ago we terminated the third party vendor. We apologize to our players, staff, and coaches. We will redouble our efforts to provide the best options for our team at every level. https://t.co/yPzVWiCx1D — Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) June 2, 2021

The Advocates for Minor Leaguers account tweeted “no employer would serve these meals to employees they care about.”

A’s president Dave Kaval said the food comes from a third-party vendor that has since been fired. He says they discovered the several weeks ago.

The A’s have six minor league affiliates, according to Minor League Baseball.