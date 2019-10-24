Oakland A’s proposal would settle legal dispute over Coliseum property

OAKLAND (KRON) — A new proposal by the Oakland A’s breathes new life into the ongoing negotiations between the ownership of the team and the City of Oakland.

The new offer would settle a legal dispute between Oakland and Alameda County over selling the coliseum property to the A’s.

The Oakland A’s return to the negotiating table with the City of Oakland Wednesday, offering a new purchase proposal for the Coliseum site

“We feel it’s good news,” said Dave Kaval, Oakland A’s president.

Oakland City Councilmember Noel Hallo agreed.

“I am optimistic,” he said.

Oakland City Councilmember Larry Reid, however, said there some adjustments the city would like to see in the offer the A’s presented.

Regarding the acquisition of the Coliseum property, Kaval says this new offer gives the city two options

“Yes we actually presented to the city either purchasing their share or a joint venture. We offered community benefits. Things like affordable housing, union jobs, living wage jobs. You know a lot of really positive benefits for people,” the team president said.

However, there is one catch.

The City of Oakland must drop the lawsuit aimed at preventing Alameda County from selling its share of the Coliseum to the A’s.

“As part of our agreement one of the key terms is to drop the lawsuit,” Kaval said.

That decision comes after seeing the long-term lease option says Oakland city councilmember Gallo

“For me, I don’t believe in selling public lands. I would lease the land. We already have a policy for 99-years, we could lease you the property,” Gallo.

Differing opinions among councilmembers regarding the sale or lease of the coliseum will ultimately be settled by a vote.

Councilmember Reid says at least now they have the option

“What we are primarily concerned with is keeping the A’s in Oakland,” Reid said.

Next tuesday the city council will try to reach a consensus on whether or not to drop the lawsuit against Alameda County and move forward with the new deal from the A’s.

